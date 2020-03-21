'Come over to the window': Montrealers invited to sing Leonard Cohen from their balconies

Following the lead of countries such as Italy, Pop Montreal is setting up its own balcony singing session in hopes of bringing some hope to residents holed up in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic social distancing measures.

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Sunday, the event started by Pop Montreal, invites Montrealers to head out onto their balconies, porches and rooftops, and belt out the words to Leonard Cohen's "So Long, Marianne," a song that has the opening lyrics, "Come over to the window, my little darling."

Montreal folk musician Martha Wainwright will be leading the singalong through a livestream on social media.

"We as Montrealers are proud of our ability to work together through difficult times. We did it during the ice storm and we are ready to do it again," Pop Montreal wrote on its Facebook page .

"So while there are dark clouds ahead, let us gather together and conjure the spirit, endurance, and wit of our favourite son, Leonard Cohen."

The collective performance of "So Long, Marianne" will be followed by Richard Desjardins's "Le coeur est un oiseau," along with a few other local favourites.

The event follows similar initiatives in other countries where people have been isolated because of COVID-19.