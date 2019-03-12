Former Haitian president's concert cancelled at last minute

Former Haitian President Michel Martelly, who sings under the pseudonym "Sweet Micky," will not perform Friday night in Montreal.

For several weeks, various groups have campaigned to have the concert blocked, citing what they say are Martelly's misogynistic comments and his alleged complicity in corruption scandals.

One of the concert's promoters, Bass-Mint Management Group, said Martelly and his group were unable to travel to Canada from Miami, but didn't provide further details.

Carl-Edward Osias, Bass-Mint's president, confirmed the cancellation of the show.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told Radio-Canada on Friday morning that she asked Ottawa to refuse the former Haitian president's entry into Canada.

"We have communicated directly with the federal government and we have made it very clear that we are looking into this case," Plante said.

On Monday a number of organizations wrote to the mayor to ask her to use "all your political power" to prevent Martelly's show.

The letter describes Martelly as "a notorious misogynist who is an apologist for rape."

Sociologist Frédéric Boisrond, who was part of the effort to block the concert, told Radio-Canada he was proud of the campaign and relieved it had succeeded.

"It's a very good ending," he said. "You do not know how many people have been involved in this process. "

The Solidarité Québec-Haiti collective had planned a demonstration at 7 p.m. in front of the Plaza Centre Ville to prevent Martelly from performing.