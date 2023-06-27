Police seek sexual offender who is on the lam

Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for Mario Charette, a sexual offender who violated the conditions of his long-term supervision order.

Charette, 62, could be in Quebec or elsewhere in Canada, the SPVM said in a media release Tuesday.

Charette speaks French.

He is five foot five and weighs approximately 196 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about Charette's whereabouts to contact the SPVM's sexual assault section at (514) 280-8502 or contact Info-Crime Montreal anonymously at (514) 393-1133.

Info-Crime Montreal is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest.