Family of Marilyn Bergeron, who disappeared 14 years ago, to hold news conference

Lawyer Marc Bellemare says Marilyn Bergeron, a young woman who disappeared after leaving her family's home in Quebec over 14 years ago, may still be alive in Ontario.

Bellemare, who was also formerly Quebec's justice minister, is expected to hold a news conference about the case in Hawkesbury, Ont. Friday morning. He will be accompanied by Bergeron's parents and what he called a key witness, to prove his hypothesis.

According to a press release, police investigators will not be present at the event.

Bergeron, who was 24 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on Feb. 17, 2008. She left her family's home to go for a walk and never returned.

The police investigation determined that she went to an ATM and attempted to withdraw money, and later purchased something at a Café Depot in Saint-Romuald, Que. She has not been seen since.

In the days leading up to her disappearance, Bergeron had moved back to her family's home in Quebec City after living in Montreal.

In the past, Bellemare has said it was clear something was troubling Bergeron at the time.

"She was quite nervous, and she said to her mother something happened and that she worried about her safety in Montreal," Bellemare said.

At the time, Bergeron had brown hair and a horse tattoo on her chest.