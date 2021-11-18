Quebec mayoral candidate who was mistakenly projected winner opens up about the experience

Ten days after Quebec's municipal elections, Marie-Josée Savard has opened up about her experience of being mistakenly projected as the winner of Quebec City's mayoral race.

Savard lost to Bruno Marchand by just 834 votes. It was a shocking turn of events, since she led for much of the evening. CBC and other media outlets projected a Savard victory. She even gave a victory speech.

Then, everything crumbled.

"For sure that night, when everything changed, I felt like we had taken my heart and put it on the table," she told Radio-Canada's Louise Boisvert during an interview at her home on Wednesday.

Radio-Canada has apologized for the mistake, saying the numbers at the time seemed to point to a Savard victory.

The pain of thinking she had won, and then realizing she had actually lost, prompted her to take a step back and spend time with her family and friends, she said.

"It was a really long campaign, the family was neglected," she said. "It wasn't easy for me, but neither was it for them."

She said she and her team talked about the results. "As much for those who lost as those who won, we needed to do a little group therapy."

Marie-Josée Savard gave a victory speech on election night, after media outlets projected that she would become Quebec City's mayor. She later learned that Bruno Marchand had actually won. (Marc-André Turgeon/Radio-Canada)

One difficulty Savard says she faced during the campaign was that she was the heir apparent to outgoing mayor Régis Labeaume, who had ruled the city for 14 years.

"It was tough to present ideas that were our own in a debate or make promises because there was always that connection to decisions made in the past," she told Radio-Canada.

And, she said, it was even harder because Labeaume wasn't always there to defend his record.

Still, the former city councillor told Radio-Canada that she was happy with her campaign and that she wouldn't change a thing if she had to do it again.

She said she always knew losing was a possibility.

"An electoral campaign for the role of mayor, it's something quite exceptional," she said. "Quebec is a beautiful city and I feel privileged to have done that."

Next steps to be determined, Savard says

Savard opened up about her future to Radio-Canada's Louise Boisvert, in an interview she gave at her home in Quebec City. (Guillaume Croteau-Langevin/Radio-Canada)

Savard told Radio-Canada she wishes the best of luck to the new mayor and council.

Marchand will be leading city hall with a minority of seats on city council. Only six members of his party Québec Forte et Fière were elected. He will have to collaborate with 10 councillors from Équipe Marie-Josée Savard, four from Québec 21, and one from Transition Québec.

They were sworn in on November 2.

"I am sending a lot of courage to those who are there, Mr. Marchand and all the municipal councillors, because for sure a council like the one [they have], it's a big challenge in itself," she said.

Savard said she's notably hopeful that a $3.3-billion project to build a tramway across the city will go forward.

As for her own future, Savard told Radio-Canada that she is uncertain.

"I'm not closing any doors for now, but for sure I won't be putting my face on a pole anytime soon," she said laughing.

She plans to continue taking care of a restaurant that she owns, but said she won't be working there full time.

"It's the first time that I've stopped and paused in a few weeks," she said. Savard said she will evaluate her options before deciding what she really wants to do next.