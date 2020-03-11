Collège international Marie de France school closes doors after suspected case of COVID-19

The Collège international Marie de France school has temporarily closed its high school and college level classes, after a student may have contracted COVID-19.

The school administration said the student is suspected to have the virus, but the case is not yet confirmed by testing.

"The French Consulate General in Quebec and the French Embassy in Ottawa, in close collaboration with management, have decided to close classes," the school said in a message to parents.

Collège international Marie de France is an international school that is part of France's Lycée system.

If the student is confirmed to be infected, classes will remain closed for 14 days, the school said. If the test comes back negative, classes will "quickly" reopen.

In the meantime, students will be able to follow along with their courses online.

The school's kindergarten and elementary classes will operate as usual, with "every hygienic measure" being taken to ensure an "appropriate environment."

However, the school is asking parents to keep their children at home for a 14-day self-isolation period if they went to a "risk zone" during the spring break.

The zones considered at-risk by the school include Asia, Italy, the United Kingdom, California, Madrid and the French regions of Haute-Savoie, Morbihan and Oise.