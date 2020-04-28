Margaret Trudeau in hospital after fire at Montreal apartment building

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mother, Margaret Trudeau, is in hospital after a fire broke out in her Montreal apartment building.

Sources tell Radio-Canada she suffered smoke inhalation, but is expected to recover.

CBC News reached out to the Prime Minister's Office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

The fire started at around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the building on Doctor Penfield Avenue in downtown Montreal.

Firefighters say the fire appears to have started on an outside patio before spreading. Three families were forced out of their homes.

Margaret Trudeau performed a one-woman comedy show at Montreal's Just For Laughs festival last summer. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau is also a well-known author and performed a one-woman comedy show at Montreal's Just For Laughs festival last summer.