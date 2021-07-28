Marching for peace: Montreal's Little Burgundy calls for an end to gun violence

Residents of Little Burgundy say they're reclaiming their neighbourhood after an increase in gun violence in the area.

Tuesday's march for peace—organized by Youth in Motion, a group that works with at-risk youth—is the first in a series of actions the community will be taking to draw attention to violent confrontations happening in Little Burgundy.

Community members say they've been tormented by the sounds of firecrackers and reports of gunshots in recent weeks, one of which involved the killing of a 21-year-old man in a parking lot on July 3.

At the demonstration, local Montreal police chief Jean-Marc Schanzenbach said conflict between two rival gangs is behind the spike in shootings.

Residents say they hope the march for peace will prompt officials to address violence in the neighbourhood urgently. (Holly Cabrera/CBC)

More than 100 supporters walked from the Little Burgundy Coalition building on Rue des Seigneurs and circled the neighbourhood for an hour to raise awareness about gun violence.

CBC News spoke with residents about why they marched.

Sense of security

After losing his son to armed violence, Mohammed Abdul Sayum says he's grateful to have supportive neighbours in Little Burgundy. (Holly Cabrera/CBC)

Mohammed Abdul Sayum lost his son in a shooting in the neighbourhood in July.



Halfway through the march, community members stopped to remember and pray for his son, Suman Mohammed Sayum, and their family.

"I'm crying, my wife is crying," he said. "I don't want another mother crying."

Sayum says he welcomes the increased police presence in Little Burgundy, but it's about time the violence ends.

"We need police to see what is going on and why this is happening every year. Me, I can't change it. I can do nothing."

Instilling values

Yvette Christie says Little Burgundy is much safer in 2021, compared to when she moved there in 1990. (Holly Cabrera/CBC)

Yvette Christie says Little Burgundy was in "a little bit of disorder" when she first arrived in 1990, but the environment improved.

The gunshots and illegal firecrackers are a reminder of earlier times, she says, and they're putting residents on edge.

"I met a lot of people who live in the neighbourhood who have been victims of violence," she said. "I have never personally experienced it, but if it affects your neighbour, it affects you."

For Christie, the most pressing solution is offering children and teens programs to motivate them about their future.

"They need activities and motivational speakers to reinforce good values in them," she said. "Once it's embedded, even if they drift, sometimes they drift back because the values are instilled in them from a young age."

Making a difference

As a counsellor with Youth in Motion, Rayen Belhacene, 15, watches over children at Oscar-Peterson and Vinet parks. (Holly Cabrera/CBC)

Rayen Belhacene, 15, started working with Youth in Motion as a counsellor three weeks ago, looking after kids in Oscar-Peterson and Vinet parks.

He's been living in Little Burgundy for six years.

"I've seen the neighbourhood change for the better and for the worse," he said. "But I don't think people should only look at the dark side of the neighbourhood because there are a lot of positives too."

He says kids and especially parents in Little Burgundy are seeking reassurance.

"I became a counsellor because I think this work can make our neighbourhood better, and I don't want kids to feel too scared to play here in the future."

Close-knit community

Little Burgundy resident Abigail Jacob says her children grew up playing in Oscar-Peterson Park. (Holly Cabrera/CBC)

Abigail Jacob moved her family to Little Burgundy eight years ago after buying a home.



"I know my neighbours, and all my neighbours are very nice and involved," she said.



She says she isn't considering leaving the close-knit community she joined despite reports of violent crime.



"It is worrying that you hear gunshots more regularly, and there's fireworks so you never know which one is which," she said.



"I thought I would come out and walk because I'm not sure what else to do, but I'm concerned."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.