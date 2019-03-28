Saint-Henri food bank opens Montreal North location to meet clients' needs

The Welcome Hall Mission is opening a new food bank in Montreal North on Thursday where people can fill up their grocery carts and skip the checkout.

The Marché Bon Accueil's second location is being opened in part because organizers noticed clients commuting from the other side of the city to get food at the organization's Saint-Henri location, which opened in December.

"In some cases, I was seeing people in the Metro hauling big bags of groceries — and I knew they'd come from our place," said Welcome Hall Mission CEO Sam Watts.

"But that's just one of the realities of the distance between where they were, and where we are."

Some customers travelled an hour and a half via public transit from the northeast part of Montreal.

"Ìf there are people in need in areas outside of the core part of downtown, we need to go where they are, rather than asking them to come where we are," said Sam Watts, CEO of the Welcome Hall Mission. (CBC)

Increasing gentrification in southwest Montreal has led the Welcome Hall Mission to look at ways to expand its services outside its traditional territory, Watts said.

"Poverty exists in a variety of different places," he said. "Need exists in a variety of different corners in many of the different boroughs of Montreal.

Watts estimates that 1,000 clients were coming to Saint-Henri from the other side of the city to get food.

The Marché Bon Accueil's customers are all low-income earners who take food based on family size. The Saint-Henri food bank launched in December.

Watts said the northeast part of Montreal is an area of particular need, with an income level 30 per cent lower than the city as a whole and higher than average unemployment.

He said it just made sense to add the new location rather than expect people to travel 90 minutes each way to get their groceries.

Many of the customers were willing to make the trip in part because they found grocery-store-style experience more pleasurable, Watts said.

"Rather than have a charity model where I hand something to you, you should come and have a normal shopping experience," he said.

Recent immigrant Belkacem Slimani says the new location will save him a lot of time. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

The shorter distance is good news for Belkacem Slimani, who would usually catch the bus in Saint-Leonard then take the Metro to the Saint-Henri market.

"It'll save us a lot of time. We'll carry our bags less," he said.

Watts estimates the Montreal North market will serve about 600 people a week to start but that those numbers will go up.