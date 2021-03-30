Marc Demers, Laval's only mayor since corruption scandal, to quit politics with 'head held high'

After taking over a city that was rocked by a corruption scandal, Marc Demers says he feels like he's fulfilled his duty and he will not seek a third term as the mayor of Laval.

When Demers was elected in the fall of 2013, the city of Laval was under trusteeship following the arrest of longtime mayor Gilles Vaillancourt.

Vaillancourt, who had served as mayor for 23 years, was charged with fraud, breach of trust and conspiracy to commit fraud, and eventually sentenced to six years in prison.

After nearly seven and a half years as mayor, Demers said he is leaving with his 'head held high', touting his administration's work to rid the city of corruption and retrieve $50 million of taxpayer money that was misappropriated during the Vaillancourt years.

"Let's remember that at the time that he took over, the city was under the government of Quebec's trusteeship. Today, that period is nothing more than a bad memory," said a statement from Demers' cabinet.

Demers says he's also proud of the shape the city is in financially.

"In addition to our fight against corruption, one of the elements that makes me proudest is having showed that it's possible to reconcile economic development and the protection of the environment," Demers said in a statement.

Demers, a former police officer, says he is leaving the city in good hands and looks forward to spending time with his family.

The next municipal elections will be held on Nov. 7.