Crown says lawyers for accused admit he killed teen in cold case from 2000

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

Defence lawyers for a Quebec man have admitted that their client caused the death of 19-year-old student, Guylaine Potvin, according to Crown prosecutor Pierre-Alexandre Bernard.

Bernard made the statement Wednesday as he began his closing arguments in the case against Marc-André Grenon.

Grenon, 49, is charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of Potvin. He has pleaded not guilty.

Grenon's defence lawyers, who did not call any witnesses, will present closing arguments later Wednesday. They are expected to argue that the bar to prove first-degree murder was not met, Bernard said.

The Criminal Code of Canada defines a first-degree murder as one that is "planned and deliberate," however a murder is also considered first-degree when it is caused while a person is committing or attempting to commit a sexual assault. Bernard argued to the jury that there is evidence for both scenarios in Grenon's case.

The prosecution says there is no doubt that the accused broke into Guylaine Potvin's apartment nearly 24 years ago to satisfy his sexual urges.

"Potvin had every right to feel safe in her own home, but tragically, Marc-André Grenon literally held Guylaine Potvin's fate in his hands. He took advantage of her vulnerability to attack, overpower and sexually assault her," said Bernard, in his closing argument to the jury.

"For him, hunger justified all means. The fate of Marc-André Grenon will be in your hands."

Potvin, who was a junior college student, was found in her basement apartment in April 2000 in Jonquière, Que., now a part of the city of Saguenay, some 215 kilometres north of Quebec City.

Grenon's name surfaced in the investigation in 2022 after a DNA research project suggested someone with his last name could be connected to the murder, and he was arrested after DNA from a cup and straws he had discarded were found to match evidence from the crime scene.

Bernard told the jury Wednesday that the evidence at the crime scene suggests Grenon sexually assaulted Potvin in her bed as she slept and strangled her with a belt.

A memorial for Guylaine Potvin, who was killed in 2000. Grenon, 49, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and sexual assault in connection with the death of Potvin. (Andréanne Larouche/Radio-Canada)

Analysis of the scene showed that signs of struggle were only present in the victim's bedroom and suggest she was surprised while sleeping in her bed. The bed had been moved, with sheets and pillows on the floor.

The prosecutor said Potvin had extensive injuries to her body, was found naked and would have been alive at the time of the injuries because of the bleeding.

DNA was found in several places in the bedroom and on the victim's body and Grenon's blood was found on the belt allegedly used to commit the murder, and on a box of condoms left in the bedroom.

Support is available for anyone affected by these reports. You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.