Manon Jeannotte from First Nation in Gaspé appointed Quebec lieutenant governor

Manon Jeannotte, who hails from the Mi'kmaq First Nation of Gespeg on the province's Gaspé Peninsula, has been named the new lieutenant-governor of Quebec.

"It's a source of pride, a recognition," Jeannotte told Radio-Canada, thanking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for appointing her to the position.

Jeannotte says her background as an Indigenous person will help her bring communities together in the province.

"For me, the priority has always been reconciliation, working together, being there for everyone. I want us to find a way, as a society, to progress together, to understand each other better," she said.

Jeannotte has experience in management positions.

"It will help me in my relationships to be able to navigate well in the provincial and federal spheres," she said.

Before her appointment, she was director of First Nations executive education at the HEC Montréal business school.

She also spent 12 years serving in elected leadership roles in her community, first as a councillor and then as chief.

A graduate of the McGill-HEC Montréal executive MBA program, she has also been recognized for her contributions to commemorating Indigenous history in Quebec.

The Mi'kmaq Nation Council of Gespeg welcomed the appointment, hailing Jeannotte as an "exemplary ambassador." In a press release, the council said "the entire Gespeg community is proud to see a person as committed and competent as Manon Jeannotte occupy this important position."

Gaspé Mayor Daniel Côt�é also welcomed the appointment.

"She carries this culture, this background and with her qualities as a leader and visionary, it is certain that it will help her to achieve her new objectives. I can tell you that I am terribly proud. It's incredible," he said.

Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, congratulated Jeannotte.

"The former chief of the Mi'kmaq Nation of Gespeg continues to be a source of pride for our region. I wish her much success in his new role," she said.

Jeannotte will replace J. Michel Doyon as the King's representative in the province.

She will officially take office in January.