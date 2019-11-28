Legault to Pallister: Focus on French services and keeping hockey players, not luring away Quebecers

Quebec Premier François Legault​​​ is firing back at his counterpart in Manitoba over ads inviting public service workers to move west because of Bill 21, Quebec's secularism law.

The Manitoba government purchased the print and digital ads, targeting people affected by the legislation.

Legault said Thursday Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister should focus on his own affairs.

"I think this money would have been better spent for French services in Manitoba. And I think Mr. Pallister should work to keep his own people in Manitoba, like Dustin Byfuglien with the Jets," Legault said, making reference to the NHL defenceman suspended by Winnipeg after not reporting to training camp.

The Manitoba government paid for newspaper and electronic advertisements in Quebec offering civil servants 21 reasons to move to Manitoba — including its NHL team, a bevy of affordable housing and a vibrant microbrewery scene.

The full page ad, which ran Thursday, promises that in Manitoba, "diversity is respected and valued." It also points out the French population is the "largest west of Ontario," with 32,500 francophones in Winnipeg alone.

The Manitoba government took out full page ads in Quebec newspapers recruiting civil servants who take issue with Bill 21. (Benjamin Shingler/CBC)

The budget for an initial round of ads is about $20,000, Pallister told The Canadian Press.

The ads represent Pallister's latest attack at Quebec over Bill 21. He has repeatedly expressed concern over the law, including at meetings with his fellow premiers.

Bill 21 bans some public-sector employees in positions of authority, including school teachers, from wearing religious symbols, such as hijabs for Muslim women.

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, Legault said the province's secularism law is "a decision to be taken by Quebecers and Quebecers only."

He also questioned whether the Manitoba government would try to recruit people from other jurisdictions with legislation around religious clothing.

"Will he do the same thing in Germany, in France, in Switzerland, in Belgium, where they have the same kind of law? I have a tough time following Mr. Pallister."

Pallister's Progressive Conservative government also introduced a resolution in the Manitoba legislature Wednesday to condemn the Quebec law.

The resolution is a non-binding expression of the collective will of legislature members. The Ontario legislature passed a similar resolution earlier this month.