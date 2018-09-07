Skip to Main Content
Montreal firefighters rescue man who climbed down manhole to retrieve lost keys

Hydro-Québec had to shut off power in the neighbourhood for half an hour during the operation.

The man climbed down the manhole and then realized he wouldn't be able to get back out. (CBC)

Montreal firefighters had to rescue a 26-year-old man who climbed nearly five metres into a manhole to retrieve his keys, but then got stuck and couldn't get back out.

First responders got a call around 3:15 a.m. Friday and arrived at the corner of St. Laurent Boulevard and Avenue Des Pins to find the manhole cover pulled back.

Electrical cables run through in the passage, so Hydro-Québec had to cut power to the neighbourhood for half an hour while the firefighters carried out their rescue operation.

Police said the 26-year-old was arrested for public mischief once he returned to the surface with his keys in hand.

Based on a report by La Presse Canadienne

