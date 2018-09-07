Montreal firefighters rescue man who climbed down manhole to retrieve lost keys

Montreal firefighters had to rescue a 26-year-old man who climbed nearly five metres into a manhole to retrieve his keys, but then got stuck and couldn't get back out.

First responders got a call around 3:15 a.m. Friday and arrived at the corner of St. Laurent Boulevard and Avenue Des Pins to find the manhole cover pulled back.

Electrical cables run through in the passage, so Hydro-Québec had to cut power to the neighbourhood for half an hour while the firefighters carried out their rescue operation.

Police said the 26-year-old was arrested for public mischief once he returned to the surface with his keys in hand.

Based on a report by La Presse Canadienne​