Quebec nurses to strike against mandatory overtime Monday
Nurses union calls on CAQ to follow through on promise to end daily, unplanned 'detention'
Quebec's largest nurses union has called a one-day strike on Monday, April 8 to protest against what it calls "organizational violence" by employers in the form of mandatory overtime.
Nancy Bédard, president of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), said the day of protest will ensure FIQ's 76,000 members get one "normal" work day.
"A day when they are not likely to be taken hostage: that is the goal," Bédard said.
The expectation that nurses work overtime regularly and without notice undermines their rights as health care professionals — and has a direct impact on the quality of care.
The head of FIQ for the Lower St. Lawrence region, Cindie Soucy, talked about just how grim the working conditions are for many nurses at a news conference Tuesday.
"We have workers in detention," Soucy said. "They are forced to stay, and work and they fear reprisals from their employers."
Demanding CAQ government step up
Monday's strike has also been organized to remind the Coalition Avenir Québec government that it promised nurses it would put an end to mandatory overtime during last year's election campaign.
On Jan. 22, Health Minister Danielle McCann promised an improvement to the situation by the end of 2019.
"This is a huge step in the right direction. By working together, we will get there," she said.
McCann called on management at the province's health care institutions to plan staffing accordingly, in light of the overtime strike.
In her statement, McCann said the health and safety of patients must not be jeopardized by the FIQ protest.
"The use of compulsory overtime is part of nurses' professional obligations," the statement read.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.