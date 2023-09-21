Content
Eastern Townships health authority mandates masks once again

The health authority in Quebec's Eastern Townships has once again mandated the wearing of medical masks due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. Quebec's health minister said masking policies will be up to individual establishments.

Quebec public health director to make vaccine announcement in next 2 weeks

Patients do not have to wear masks, as the measure is meant to protect staff and prevent a shortage of workers, said the CIUSSS. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

The health authority in Quebec's Eastern Townships has once again mandated the wearing of medical masks due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. 

According to a release Thursday, the CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS said more than a 100 staff members were absent due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday. A dozen outbreaks are also currently underway in various facilities in the region, including in public long-term care homes and hospitals. 

Masks must now be worn at all times by all staff members, whether or not they are in contact with patients, and by visitors and caregivers.

Those who work in administrative facilities without contact with patients, or who provide services in home and community settings, are excluded from the measure.

Patients do not have to wear masks, as the measure is meant to protect staff and prevent a shortage of workers, said the CIUSSS.

It added that the upcoming respiratory virus season, the vulnerability of its clientele and worker absenteeism due to illness also prompted this decision.

An internal memo sent by the CIUSSS to all staff states that the directive could extend until at least Sept. 25.

Similar measures were taken earlier this month at the McGill University Health Centre and the Ottawa Hospital.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé told journalists at the National Assembly Thursday that people must "always" be careful as cases tick back up.

He said Quebec's public health director, Luc Boileau, will be making an announcement on the availability of vaccines in the next two weeks. New vaccines were approved by Health Canada and the provincial government already announced service points.

Masking policies will be up to individual establishments, Dubé said, as the presence of viruses varies from region to region.

"But it's best to wear a mask," he said.

