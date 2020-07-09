Mandatory masks in Côte Saint-Luc a success, mayor says, but provincewide rule would help

As Quebec ponders making face-coverings mandatory when indoors, the first municipality to put a similar policy in place says it's been happy with the results.

The mayor of Côte Saint-Luc says a provincewide policy on masks would help work out the few difficulties they have had.

Since July 1, anyone living in or visiting the municipality has had to wear a face-covering in outdoor public spaces, including all stores, businesses and municipal buildings.

Just over a week after the policy was put in place, most businesses, residents and even those from neighbouring Notre-Dame-de-Grâce seem to be complying, according to Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein.

Leo Wang, who works at Fleuriste Fleurissimo, says he's still concerned about those who don't wear a mask, saying some forget the rule or aren't aware because "they come from a different city."

More awareness, and more readily available masks, could be the solution, he says.

"I suggest maybe the city could have better signage in front of the shopping centre," he said.

While there are already some posters up informing people of the new rules at the mall where his store is located, but he said they could be larger and more prominently placed.

Brownstein says a provincewide policy, or one that covers the entire island of Montreal, could help raise awareness. He said the city has handed out 50,000 masks already and wants carrying one to be as common as having your house keys.

​"In a month or two, all Montrealers will have a mask in their pocket," said Brownstein.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said Monday her administration is drafting a bylaw that would make it mandatory to wear a face-covering in enclosed public places. It is expected to be in place later this month.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said Thursday that there will be an announcement about whether the province will do the same "very soon."

But first public health and public security measures need to be in place, he said.