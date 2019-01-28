EMSB commissioners vote to cut chair Angela Mancini's salary to $10K

English Montreal School Board chair Angela Mancini is taking a significant salary cut after school board commissioners voted Monday that her pay be cut from $38,000 per year to $10,000.

Eight voted for the salary cut, two voted against it and two abstained.

Mancini has not attended a school meeting since October. She said she has been on sick leave and that she is back on a part-time basis.

The cut also follows the provincial government announcing two separate investigations into issues at the school board.

Last week, Mancini acknowledged that there have been some "issues" with governance, but did not give a direct answer when asked by reporters if she was the right person to lead the board.

Mancini said the efforts to dock her pay are “harassment and intimidation in the highest degree.” —@katemckenna8

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said his ministry would undertake an "exhaustive" probe into "troubling and serious allegations" about irregularities in the awarding of contracts related to vocational training.

The allegations that prompted the probe date back to 2009.

Ortona says Mancini has been writing to him asking questions about ongoing school board issues, despite being on a sick leave. He says she should have told the board where she was. “As much as you consider them your adversaries, they are still colleagues.” —@katemckenna8

Mancini herself was found guilty of four breaches of the EMSB's code of ethics last year.

She was first elected as chair of the board in 2007.