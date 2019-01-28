Skip to Main Content
EMSB commissioners vote to cut chair Angela Mancini's salary to $10K

English Montreal School Board chair Angela Mancini is taking a significant salary cut after school board commissioners voted Monday to cut her pay from $38,000 to $10,000 per year.

Cut follows prolonged sick leave by Mancini, 2 provincial investigations into school board

EMSB chair Angela Mancini was first elected in 2007. (CBC)

Eight voted for the salary cut, two voted against it and two abstained.

Mancini has not attended a school meeting since October. She said she has been on sick leave and that she is back on a part-time basis.

The cut also follows the provincial government announcing two separate investigations into issues at the school board.

Last week, Mancini acknowledged that there have been some "issues" with governance, but did not give a direct answer when asked by reporters if she was the right person to lead the board.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said his ministry would undertake an "exhaustive" probe into "troubling and serious allegations" about irregularities in the awarding of contracts related to vocational training.

The allegations that prompted the probe date back to 2009.

Mancini herself was found guilty of four breaches of the EMSB's code of ethics last year.

With files from Kate McKenna

