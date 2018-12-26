Man who went skating on Lac Saint-Louis found dead

A 58-year-old man who went skating on Lac Saint-Louis was found dead Christmas Day.

First responders found the man, who went missing on the outskirts of Île-Perrot, with the help of the GPS chip in his cellphone. He was unconscious and lying on the ice.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the death isn't being treated as suspicious. There were no traces of violence on the body, according to the fire department.

It appears he fell or may have suffered a health problem.