Skip to Main Content
Man who went skating on Lac Saint-Louis found dead

Man who went skating on Lac Saint-Louis found dead

Police say the death isn't being treated as suspicious. There were no traces of violence on the body, according to the fire department.

Police say the death isn't being treated as suspicious — there were no traces of violence on the body

CBC News ·
It appears the man may have fell or may have suffered a health problem, authorities say. (Radio-Canada archives)

A 58-year-old man who went skating on Lac Saint-Louis  was found dead Christmas Day.

First responders found the man, who went missing on the outskirts of Île-Perrot, with the help of the GPS chip in his cellphone. He was unconscious and lying on the ice.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the death isn't being treated as suspicious. There were no traces of violence on the body, according to the fire department.

It appears he fell or may have suffered a health problem.

With files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|