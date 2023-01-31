Man who viciously beat 10-year-old girl in Montreal declared a high-risk offender
Tanvir Singh, who was 21 at the time of the attack, will remain detained at the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric institute indefinitely.
A man who viciously attacked a 10-year-old girl in the Montreal neighbourhood of Pointe-aux-Trembles last March has been declared a high-risk offender.
That means Tanvir Singh will remain detained indefinitely at the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric institute.
Last July, Singh was officially declared not criminally responsible due to mental illness.
Singh was 21 years old at the time of the beating. Last March, the girl was walking home from school on du Tricentenaire Boulevard.
Police said he punched the girl several times in the face before dragging her for several metres. Police also said the assault appeared to be random.
Singh was arrested shortly after several bystanders intervened.
With files from Shuyee Lee