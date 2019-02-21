Man arrested in Trois-Rivières for allegedly stealing bus with passengers inside

Trois-Rivières police arrested a 39-year-old man after he allegedly stole a bus from the Orléans Express bus terminal and took it for a short drive with passengers inside.

The event began just after 10 p.m. behind the Delta Hotel on Notre-Dame Centre Street. The bus was parked with the driver standing outside when it suddenly began backing up, according to a police announcement issued Thursday.

The bus driver alerted police as he watched his bus tear out of the parking lot with a handful of passengers still inside.

Police patrolling downtown arrived in time to see the bus heading in the opposite direction, down des Forges Street. The suspect then wheeled the bus onto Champlain Street and continued on with police in pursuit.

The suspect allegedly hit a city bus that was blocking his route, but he managed to keep moving — driving back to the terminus where he was quickly arrested.

Police say the man showed "obvious signs" of drug impairment.

He had been arrested the night before by the same police department on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The suspect, who is from the Quebec City area, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, facing a series of charges including vehicle theft, dangerous driving, refusal to stop and impaired driving.