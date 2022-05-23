Man in his 20s stabbed outside Jarry metro

A man was stabbed in Villeray Monday afternoon after getting into an altercation at Montreal's Jarry metro station, police say.

A fight broke out in the metro between two men in their 20s. Once outside between Berri and Jarry Streets, the situation "degenerated" around 12:30 p.m. and one of the men was stabbed in the upper body, said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say his life is not in danger and he will be questioned this afternoon.

The suspect, 28, had fled but was later apprehended by police and taken into custody for questioning. A knife was found in the area, police said.