Man, 35, in critical condition after stabbing at downtown shopping mall

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed at a downtown Montreal shopping centre Saturday afternoon.

Montreal police were called to the area of Ste-Catherine and St-Urbain streets around 5:10 p.m. for reports of a conflict between two people that turned violent.

The man was stabbed inside a corridor of the mall, close to an exit leading out onto Ste-Catherine Street East, police said.

They found the victim on the ground just outside the mall.

Police said the man was stabbed in his upper body and was conscious when transported to the hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.