Laval police investigating after man fatally stabbed near Place Bell arena
A 911 call came in at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday about a dispute in front of the restaurant area of the complex.
51-year-old was injured in the upper body, taken to hospital where he died
Police say a 51-year-old man has died after he was stabbed near the Place Bell arena in Laval overnight.
A 911 call came in at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday about a dispute in front of the restaurant area of the complex. Police say there were several people at the scene.
The victim was injured in the upper body with a sharp object. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police say they are speaking with witnesses, but so far, there are no suspects or arrests.
