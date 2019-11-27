Man stabbed in parking lot brawl in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a fight between five or six people in an Ahuntsic-Cartierville parking lot Tuesday evening.

The altercation took place near the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue at around 7 p.m., said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

The victim, estimated to be about 20 years old, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his upper and lower body. The victim's friend, also about 20 years old, was not injured, Chèvrefils said.

Two suspects were arrested a short distance away after they fled the scene by car, she said. They were transported to a detention centre for interrogation.

Other suspects ran away before officers arrived and are being sought by police, according to Chèvrefils. She said investigators are unsure exactly how many people were involved in the incident.

A few streets in the area were closed off as police conducted an investigation.