Man in critical condition after early morning stabbing in downtown Montreal

A 24-year-old is in critical condition after being stabbed early Sunday morning in downtown Montreal.

A 911 call was placed at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning and the police quickly located the injured man near the Crescent Street and Ste-Catherine Street intersection.

The victim was conscious when Urgences-santé transported him to hospital, but he was refusing to cooperate with police, said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

She said his health deteriorated at the hospital and police fear for his life.

Witnesses told police that the victim had been in an altercation with two other men before he was injured in the upper body with an edged weapon, she said. The victim allegedly attacked the men with an unspecified object before being stabbed.

Montreal temporarily cordoned off a section of Ste-Catherine Street to conduct an investigation that lasted into the morning, but it was open by about 8:30 a.m.