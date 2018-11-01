Man, 23, stabbed while trying to sell an object in downtown Montreal

A 23-year-old man was stabbed late last night in downtown Montreal after he arranged a meeting to sell an object, police say.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture says three suspects tried to rob the victim, who managed to get into an apartment building and was taken to hospital.

Couture said the incident happened at 11:30 p.m., at the corner of Sherbrooke and Drummond streets. The man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say three suspects fled on foot after the robbery. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

"Once the victim was on the scene of the meeting, he had been attacked on the sidewalk by at least three suspects," Couture said.

Couture said it's unclear what the object was exactly, but that it appeared to have been a piece of clothing.

No arrests have been made yet. Police are using canine and forensics experts as part of their investigation.