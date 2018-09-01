20-year-old man stabbed in downtown Montreal altercation

Montreal police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Montreal early Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of de Maisonneuve Boulevard and St-Dominique Street.

An altercation between two groups of young people turned violent and the victim was injured in the abdomen. Police do not know what led to the altercation.

The victim's life is not in danger, according to Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

Police were called in and established a perimeter to investigate, but there were no arrests made. The area was reopened at around 2:45 a.m., Chèvrefils said.

With files from La Presse Canadienne