Man stabbed after collision in downtown Montreal

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed following a collision involving two cars in downtown Montreal.

At around 4:20 p.m., near the intersection of Peel and Ste-Catherine streets, a verbal argument between two men turned into an armed assault.

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach. He was seriously injured, but police say he is expected to survive.

The suspect fled in a white car.