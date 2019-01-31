Skip to Main Content
Man stabbed after collision in downtown Montreal

At around 4:20 p.m. near Peel and Ste-Catherine streets, a verbal argument between two men turned into an armed assault.

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach, Peel and Ste-Catherine streets. He was seriously injured but police say he is expected to survive. (CBC)

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed following a collision involving two cars in downtown Montreal. 

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach. He was seriously injured, but police say he is expected to survive. 

The suspect fled in a white car.

