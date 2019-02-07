Man, 24, fatally stabbed in Montreal's east end

A 24-year-old man died Wednesday after being stabbed in an apartment in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is being questioned by police.

Montreal police were called around 3 p.m to an apartment on Faribault Avenue, near Henri-de-Salières Avenue.

They found the male victim had suffered stab wounds to the upper body following an altercation, said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Julien Levesque.

The reason for the dispute was not specified and Lévesque did not say what the relationship is between the two people. The two are not known to police, he noted.

The victim was transported hospital in a "very critical" state, said Lévesque. Montreal police announced late in the evening that the young man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The police department's major crime unit is investigating. This is the third homicide in Montreal this year.

On Friday, a woman, about 70 years old, died after being stabbed in her apartment on De Granby Avenue, close to Faribault Avenue.

However, the two events have no connection, Lévesque said.