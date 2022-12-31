Police investigating 41st homicide after man shot to death in St. Laurent

A 28-year-old man died after he was shot in Montreal's St. Laurent borough on Friday evening.

Police received a 911 call around 8 p.m. about a shooting near the corner of Jules-Poitras and Deguire boulevards.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Images from the scene showed a white car with a shattered driver-side window behind a police cordon.

Parademics transported the victim to the hospital, but he was unconscious and in critical condition. He was declared dead in hospital.

Montreal police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

It is the 41st homicide in Montreal in 2022. In 2021, Montreal police investigated 36 homicides.