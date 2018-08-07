BEI investigating after police shoot man in Saint-Michel

A man is in stable condition after police shot him in the upper body in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police say the investigation into the incident has been transferred to Quebec's police watchdog, the BEI.

The victim, who is black, was shot near the corner of St-Michel Boulevard and Deville Street around 1:45 p.m.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

The victim has been transported to hospital and his life is not in danger, according to Urgences-Santé spokesperson François Labelle.

The man was swearing at police while being taken away on a stretcher.

About a dozen police cruisers are at the scene.