Man in critical condition after daytime shooting in Montreal's Rockland Centre parking lot
Montreal police say a 911 call came in around 1 p.m. about a man hit by gunfire.
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the parking lot of the Rockland Shopping Centre in the Town of Mount Royal, according to police.
Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 911 call came in around 12:55 p.m. about a man hit by gunfire at the mall in the municipality in central Montreal.
Investigators are on the scene working to gather more information.