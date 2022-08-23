Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Man in critical condition after daytime shooting in Montreal's Rockland Centre parking lot

Montreal police say a 911 call came in around 1 p.m. about a man hit by gunfire. 

Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says a 911 call came in around 1 p.m. about a man hit by gunfire. (Charles Contant/CBC)

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the parking lot of the Rockland Shopping Centre in the Town of Mount Royal, according to police.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 911 call came in around 12:55 p.m. about a man hit by gunfire at the mall in the municipality in central Montreal. 

Investigators are on the scene working to gather more information. 

