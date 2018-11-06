Man in critical condition after shooting in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie restaurant

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the upper body while in a restaurant in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood.

At 9:07 p.m. a call about the shooting was placed to 911.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the victim was unconscious when they arrived at the scene.

Witnesses told police that one or more suspects fled in a vehicle down an alley after the shooting.

No one else was injured, Chèvrefils said.

The attempted murder happened on Beaubien Street East near Casgrain Avenue.

Beaubien is closed between Casgrain and de Gaspé Avenue as investigators and crime scene technicians inspect the scene.

Police are unsure when the street will reopen.