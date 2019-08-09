Man shot dead overnight in Montreal's east end

A man was killed around 1 a.m. Friday after being shot at least once in the upper body in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police received numerous 911 calls about the shooting but the 20-year-old was dead when first responders arrived at the scene.

"The fight began with a lot of individuals," said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture.

The fight happened in a small park at the corner of Théodore and Hochelaga streets, near the Olympic Stadium.

The K9 Unit was brought in to sniff for clues but as of 6 a.m. there were no suspects.

Théodore Street is blocked to traffic while the major crimes unit investigates.

This is the 11th homicide in Montreal this year.