Montreal police investigating after man shot dead in Saint-Michel

Montreal police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a shooting near the corner of Shelley Avenue and Crémazie Boulevard at around 4:25 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located the injured man who was declared dead on scene, police said. Police did not provide a description of the victim.

The site was blocked off and investigators were called to the scene to examine the evidence.

There were no arrests, police said.