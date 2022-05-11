Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Montreal police investigating after man shot dead in Saint-Michel

The site was blocked off and investigators were called to the scene to examine the evidence near the corner of Shelley Avenue and Crémazie Boulevard. (François Sauvé/Radio-Canada)

Montreal police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a shooting near the corner of Shelley Avenue and Crémazie Boulevard at around 4:25 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they located the injured man who was declared dead on scene, police said. Police did not provide a description of the victim.

The site was blocked off and investigators were called to the scene to examine the evidence.

There were no arrests, police said. 

