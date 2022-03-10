Man, 28, killed in overnight shooting in Montreal's east end

A 28-year-old man has died in hospital following an overnight shooting in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Thursday morning.

Police were called to the corner of Pierre Corneille and de Boucherville Streets, the north-eastern edge of the Place Versailles shopping centre, around midnight.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

His death marks the fourth homicide on the island this year.

SPVM's Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said no arrests have been made and so far, there are no suspects. He said there were few witnesses at the scene when the shooting happened. Investigators will be speaking with the victim's family in an attempt to learn more about his history.

"The victim is not known to [police] services," Brabant said. "For now, we don't know the reason of him being the target of those shots."

Investigators with the force's major crimes unit are on the scene and a command post has been set up. They will be door-knocking and checking surveillance cameras in the area in an effort to determine the events that led to the killing.