Man shot to death in Laval

A man was shot in a strip mall parking lot in Chomedey, Laval, and died there Wednesday evening, according to police at the scene.

Police say two men were seen driving away from the shooting.

"The call came in at 8:17 this evening stating that there had been a man who was shot," according to Const. Evelyne Boudreau of Laval police.

She said there were many witnesses and police are taking statements.