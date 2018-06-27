Skip to Main Content
Man shot to death in Laval
New

Man shot to death in Laval

A man was shot in a strip mall parking lot in Chomedey, Laval, and died there Wednesday evening, according to police at the scene.

Police say many witnesses are offering statements about what happened

CBC News ·
Laval police put tape around the parking lot where the shooting took place. (CBC)

A man was shot in a strip mall parking lot in Chomedey, Laval, and died there Wednesday evening, according to police at the scene.

Police say two men were seen driving away from the shooting.

"The call came in at 8:17 this evening stating that there had been a man who was shot," according to Const. Evelyne Boudreau of Laval police.

She said there were many witnesses and police are taking statements.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us