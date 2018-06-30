Man's body found in Pointe-Claire parking lot
Montreal police are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Saturday afternoon.
He was found near the intersection of Highway 40 and St-Jean Boulevard in Pointe-Claire.
Police received a 911 call at around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious man on the ground.
His death was confirmed by a doctor from Urgences-Santé, police say.
Police are investigating the cause and circumstances of the death, which haven't yet been revealed.