Man rams car into offices providing services to flood victims in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after driving a car into temporary offices providing services for flood victims in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que.

No one was injured, but the building was severely damaged.

The vehicle "ended its path just short of the officers and staff that were inside the building at the time," said Lac des Deux-Montagnes Police spokesperson Christopher Harding.

Police were called to the community centre housing the offices for Quebec's Public Security Ministry and the Red Cross Wednesday at about 5:45 p.m. to respond to a man who was "irate."

He was asked to leave, but he then got inside a vehicle and rammed it into the building.

Police said the man had been to the offices several times before, but would not confirm if he was a flood victim.

"All evidence leads that this event was a deliberate act by this individual," Harding said.

He is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation and will be questioned by police. Police have not determined what charges, if any, the man will face.

The building has been cordoned off as a crime scene as police work to conduct a reconstruction analysis of the incident.

In April, the natural dike protecting the community northwest of Montreal breached, flooding thousands of homes.

Many residents have told the media they want to move, but are frustrated over when and how they will be compensated for their ruined homes.