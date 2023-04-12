Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Rebekah Harry

A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2021 domestic assault death of 29-year-old Rebekah Harry.

Harry died in hospital after the accused, Brandon McIntyre, beat her inside a LaSalle apartment on March 20 of that year.

The two had been a couple for about three months and were staying at a friend's home.

McIntyre was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was downgraded to manslaughter because the Crown, led by Jasmine Guillaume, could not prove before Superior Court Judge Marc-André Blanchard beyond a reasonable doubt that McIntyre intended to kill Harry while he was assaulting her.

The details of McIntyre's assaults on Harry were so graphic and shocking that her father left the courtroom today when he heard them.

Sarah-Lisa Harry, left, and Teddy Frenette, right, Rebekah Harry's siblings, spoke with reporters at the Montreal courthouse after 33-year-old Brandon McIntyre pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday in their sister's 2021 death. (Radio-Canada)

Sarah-Lisa Harry, one of Rebekah Harry's sisters, spoke with reporters at the Montreal courthouse Wednesday, saying she and her family felt good about the guilty plea.

"This is a day we've waited two years for. It was definitely hard to come here today, but we're satisfied with the work of the Crown," she said.

"At the end of the day, though, this doesn't bring back our sister."

Rebekah Harry was the mother of a nine-year-old boy at the time of her death. Her killing came amid a rash of femicides over the span of two months in Quebec, which also included the deaths of Elisapee Angma, 44, Marly Edouard, 32, Nancy Roy, 44, Sylvie Bisson, 60, Myriam Dallaire, 28 and Nadège Jolicoeur, 40.

In most of the deaths, which occurred between Feb 5. and March 23, 2021, a partner or ex-partner was the suspect.

McIntyre will be sentenced at a later date. The maximum sentence for manslaughter is life in prison. There is no minimum sentence.