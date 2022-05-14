A man has died after becoming pinned underneath a car in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood.

Montreal police were called about the incident near the corner of Laurier Avenue East and Mentana Street around 10:35 a.m.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Ariane Laforest, the man had been underneath his own car when it rolled over him.

"It's tragic," Laforest said. "We don't know why he was underneath the vehicle."

First responders found the man in critical condition and began CPR before rushing him to hospital, where he died soon afterward, police said.

The age of the man is uncertain, but police said he's believed to be in his 60s.

Investigators are still piecing together how exactly the man ended up under the car, Laforest said. A crime scene has been set up as the investigation continues.