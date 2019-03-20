Man now accused of killing all 3 victims in Trois-Rivières triple homicide

A man already charged with murder in connection with a teenager's death in the Trois-Rivières area last year has now been charged in the deaths of two other people.

René Kègle, 38, was charged Wednesday at the Trois-Rivières courthouse with first-degree murder in the deaths of Jean-Christophe Gilbert and Steve Lamy.

Last year, Kègle was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Ophélie Martin-Cyr.

The bodies of all three victims were discovered Oct. 10, 2018. Martin-Cyr was shot dead in a field in Yamachiche, just south of Trois-Rivières, and Gilbert and Lamy were found in a burned-out car 35 kilometres away.

Gilbert's body had been dismembered and stuffed into the back seat. It took provincial police nearly a month to confirm his identity.

In total, six people have been charged in connection with the deaths, but so far, Kègle is the only person accused of killing all three victims.

Francis Martel, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in Martin-Cyr's death last year.

Four other people — Noémie Morin, Mauricio Peralta Severino, Gilles Guilbeault and Shanny Haley — are facing charges ranging from indignity to a dead body to second-degree murder for the deaths of Gilbert and Lamy.