Man's life in danger after being found in lake in the Laurentians

A 28-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a lake in the Laurentians, close to the community of Sainte-Lucie, Que.

First responders pulled the man out of the lake by Chemin du 6ieme rang after a call came into emergency services around 10 p.m. Friday night, provincial police said.

He was rushed to hospital, where doctors fear for his life, the Sûreté du Québec said.

More to come.