Man, 75, killed in Montreal after family dispute, police say

A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in Montreal in what police believe was an altercation with a family member.

Montreal police officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to an apartment on Logan Street, near the Poupart Street intersection in the Ville-Marie neighbourhood to respond to a noise complaint.

Inside, they found the victim who had been badly injured. They tried to revive him, but he died on the scene.

A few hours later, authorities arrested a 28-year-old suspect.

Police say they believe the death was the result of a fight between family members.

The death marks the eighth homicide since the beginning of the year on SPVM territory.