Man, 75, killed in Montreal after family dispute, police say
Police arrested a 28-year-old suspect in connection with the death
A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in Montreal in what police believe was an altercation with a family member.
Inside, they found the victim who had been badly injured. They tried to revive him, but he died on the scene.
A few hours later, authorities arrested a 28-year-old suspect.
Police say they believe the death was the result of a fight between family members.
The death marks the eighth homicide since the beginning of the year on SPVM territory.
with files from Radio-Canada