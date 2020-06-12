23-year-old man dead after drive-by shooting in Pierrefonds
Montreal police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in a parked car.
Montreal police say the man was shot while in a parked car
The Montreal police major crimes unit is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Pierrefonds overnight.
Officers were called to the intersection of Dauville and de Boulogne streets just after midnight.
According to police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, two men were sitting in a parked car when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots.
That vehicle fled the scene. The 23-year-old driver of the parked car tried to drive away, but lost control and collided with a fence.
The driver suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead Friday morning.
The passenger was not injured.
