Man, 59, dead after house fire in Montreal's east end

Police are investigating a fire in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve that left a 59-year-old man dead Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out at a house on Saint-Donat Street in the Tétreaultville neighbourhood around 6:30 p.m., police say.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames, but police say when they entered the home, they found the man unconscious on the floor.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The case was transferred to investigators with Montreal's arson squad who were at the scene throughout the night to try to determine the cause of the fire.

A spokesperson for Montreal's fire department says the house belongs to the victim's mother who was not in the home at the time of the fire. The smoke alarm was also not working at the time.

Brabant says initial findings suggest the fire was accidental. The investigation is ongoing.