Man killed during high-speed police chase in Trois-Rivières

A 63-year-old man is dead after the car he was riding in was hit by a suspect fleeing police during a high-speed chase.

The incident happened Thursday just before noon in Trois-Rivières, Que.

According to Quebec's bureau of independent investigations (BEI), which is now in charge of the investigation, the fatal crash followed what began as a routine traffic operation.

Police had been cracking down on drivers not wearing seatbelts.

During the operation, an officer noticed that one vehicle had an expired licence plate.

Stopped at a red light, the officer approached the vehicle, knocking on the driver's window.

That's when the suspect drove off, and a police chase ensued.

The BEI says the suspect crashed into one vehicle and continued, speeding away.

About 100 metres further up the road, he hit two other cars.

An occupant of one of those vehicles was killed.

Twelve investigators are looking into the case for the BEI, the agency that takes over cases where someone is killed or injured during a police operation.