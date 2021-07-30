Man, 22, injured in afternoon shooting near Bell Centre

Montreal police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Montreal a few minutes after noon, steps away from the Bell Centre.

The 22-year-old man was injured in the upper body but he is expected to recover, police say.

Police received calls about a shooting at 12:10 p.m., close to the intersection of Saint-Antoine and Jean d'Estrées streets near the luxury Canadiens condominium towers.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said that, initially, the victim ran off but he was quickly located by police close by. He is being treated in hospital.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.