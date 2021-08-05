Man in Longueuil, Que. killed overnight in shooting
A man was killed in his Longueuil home overnight after shots were fired early Thursday morning.
Shots were fired around 1:30 a.m.
A 32-year-old man was killed in his Longueuil home early Thursday morning after shots were fired around 1:30 a.m., according to Longueuil police.
Police say the man was hit with at least one bullet on rue Truteau.
The man, who was known to police, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A perimeter has been set up, and investigators are currently investigating.